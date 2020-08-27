Jeopardy! recap for Aug. 27 – encore from Apr. 16, 2020

Here are today’s contestants as we begin the two-day final of the College Championship:

Tyler, a senior at Indiana U., was an undergrad teaching assistant;

Nibir, a sophomore at U. of Minnesota, is involved with STEM;

Xiaoke, a sophomore at USC, made a grade B entertainment pitch in class, which is good enough.

Nibir doubled up on DD3 and was off to the races from there, carrying a big lead into FJ at $25.200 vs. $8,800 for Xiaoke and $5,200 for Tyler.

DD1, $800 – AMERICAN HISTORY – A new Quartering Act was the fourth of these punitive 1774 measures also known as the Coercive Acts (Nibir lost $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $2000 – FRENCH GEOGRAPHY – Rich in fossils, these 4-letter mountains shared with Switzerland gave their name to an ancient dino-heavy period (Tyler lost $2,400 from his score of $5,600 vs. $5,200 for Nibir.)

DD3, $1,200 – POETRY FOR PHYSICISTS – In the poem “Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage”, Byron mentions this 16th century Italian, “with his woes” (Nabir won $8,000 on a true DD vs. $4,800 for Xiaoke.)

FJ – SHAKESPEARE’S PLAYS – An account of a deposed Duke of Genoa in a 1549 “History of Italy” is a presumed source for this play

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Nibir suffered the least damage, losing just $3,005 to take $22,195 into tomorrow’s game. Xiaoke dropped $8,000 to finish at $800, while Tyler lost $5,000 to end at $200.

That’s before our time: Apparently the players aren’t familiar with the concept at a checkout counter of “Take a penny, leave a penny”.

Jeopardy! rule book: Nibir was belatedly penalized for giving “Soul Sister” as a song title, leaving off “Hey” at the beginning. Note that if the song was actually called “Soul Sister” and Nibir had included “Hey”, he would have been given credit. So when it comes to song titles, it’s often a good idea to give more information than less.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are the Intolerable Acts? DD2 – What is Jura? DD3 – Who was Galileo? FJ – What is “The Tempest”?

