Canada’s Drag Race Season 1: Episode 9 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race!

This week, it’s time for the Snow Ball! The queens get frosty as the search for Canada’s first drag superstar reaches the semi-final. Who will progress onto the finale? Who will impress guest host, Michelle Visage herself? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...