Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: More of the COVID-19 related cancellations are coming in now; which series has been canceled that frustrates you or which one do you fear cancellation will happen for?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27TH, 2020:

Aggretsuko Season Premiere (Netflix)

Celebrity Game Face Season Premiere (E!)

Class Action Park (HBO Max)

Our New President (Topic)

Pure Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Through Greenland With Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Series Premiere (Topic)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play (BET+)

What On Earth? Season Premiere (Science)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28TH, 2020:

All Together Now (Netflix)

Get Duked (Amazon)

I Am A Killer: Released (Netflix)

Masaba Masaba (Netflix)

Matthias & Maxime (Mubi)

Phineas & Ferb: Candace Against The Universe (Disney+)

The Binge (Hulu)

Unknown Origins (Origenes secretos) (Netflix)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29TH, 2020:

#SayHerName, Justice for Breonna Taylor (BET)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30TH, 2020:

Love Fraud Series Premiere (Showtime)

Renovation Inc. Series Premiere (HGTV)

Secrets In The Woods (Lifetime)

Top Gear Season Premiere (BBC America)

2020 MTV VMAs (MTV)

Wynonna Earp Season Four Midseason Finale (Syfy)

MONDAY, AUGUST 31ST, 2020:

All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur (Amazon)

Planet Earth: A Celebration (BBC America)

The 93 Victims Of Samuel Little (ID)

This Joke With Will Smith Series Premiere (Quibi)

Wireless Series Premiere (Quibi)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2020:

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones (Netflix)

Pieges Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Transplant Series Premiere (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND, 2020:

Bad Boys (Netflix)

Chef’s Table: BBQ Series Premiere (Netflix)

