Books

The Book Nook

Welcome to the Book Nook!  This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

 

This week’s recommended discussion:  As a reader, what are your “Achilles Heel” elements of books? For example, what literary techniques slow you down or cause difficulty for you as a reader –  shifting narrators, non-linear time frames, the use of a unique vocabulary, etc.
(hat tip to Pastyjournalist)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:
9/2: what disrupts your normal reading routine (h/t Amateur Tennis Pro)
9/9: justify your love (h/t to Jason P)
9/16: badges of honor
9/23: banned book week starts September 27
9/30: treat yourself
10/7: adaptations redux (always new ones to discuss)
10/14: (TBD)
10/21: trick or treat (h/t MisterSplendiferous)
10/28: masters of horror (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.