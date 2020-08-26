Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: As a reader, what are your “Achilles Heel” elements of books? For example, what literary techniques slow you down or cause difficulty for you as a reader – shifting narrators, non-linear time frames, the use of a unique vocabulary, etc.

(hat tip to Pastyjournalist)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

9/2: what disrupts your normal reading routine (h/t Amateur Tennis Pro)

9/9: justify your love (h/t to Jason P)

9/16: badges of honor

9/23: banned book week starts September 27

9/30: treat yourself

10/7: adaptations redux (always new ones to discuss)

10/14: (TBD)

10/21: trick or treat (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

10/28: masters of horror (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

