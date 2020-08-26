Five Finger Discount: Wii U Discussion

Let’s talk about our favorite five games from each video game platform! List your favorite five (or more!) titles from Nintendo’s Wii U, released in 2012

Bones’ Five Fingers: Pikmin 3 – The Wii U originated several of my all-time favorite games, and Pikmin 3 will always hold the most special place in my heart of those. It’s the best, most refined, balanced, and satisfyingly substantial game in a very special, unique, charming, and strategically stimulating series. …Please consider getting it when it comes out on Switch, y’all! Or at least checking out a two-hour podcast I have about it coming up before its relaunch!

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze – A transcendently visceral experience. Even just watching someone else barrel through its fully realized thrillride experiences of savannah wildfire, raging blizzard, surging volcanic eruption, among many others, is more exciting than playing many other games yourself are.

Super Mario 3D World – With brassy jazz and inventive concepts like traversing a Mario Kart course on foot, the game brings a powerfully vibrant energy and vision that sustains a personally less engaging approach to level and world design, and in the process nails local co-op with Nintendo level design as well or better than anything else this decade.

Nintendo Land – No other game on this console very convincingly or excitingly employs the Gamepad, for me personally. In Pikmin it was just a map to consult sitting on the chair of my arm while all of the actual experience and good sensations were with the Wii remote and Nunchuk. But Nintendo Land, especially in the games akin to “zombie versus hunter” in Left 4 Dead and such, is just about the perfect Wii Sports for the Gamepad, pure and simple, in spite of how few people in comparison got to play it.

Super Smash Bros for Wii U – The quintessential college multiplayer experience for a 2010s young adult. 8 player smash with friends and acquaintances alike was truly incredible.

Five Finger Discount will be on a brief hiatus before fully entering the current generation of consoles, but look forward to soon discussing the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and…the Ouya?!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...