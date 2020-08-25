Leonard Bernstein Night Thread

Composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein was born on August 25, 1918. He is best known for writing the music for the Broadway musical, later turned film, West Side Story. His works include three symphonies, Chichester Psalms, Serenade after Plato’s “Symposium”, the original score for the film On the Waterfront, and theater works including On the Town, Wonderful Town, Candide, and his MASS.

Photo of Bernstein in 1977 by Jack Mitchell.

He won a whole slew of awards, including 2 Tonys, 7 Emmys, and 16 Grammys (sadly, no Oscars, although he was nominated for his On the Waterfront score). He was also given a Kennedy Center Honor. He died in 1990 at age 72.

As a long-time R.E.M. fan, I can’t post this header without the following comic:

