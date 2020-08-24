Avocado Music Club Round 3 Recommendations

Can you believe it, we finished the second round of recommendations. We’ll be 70 deep into these real soon, almost a year and a half of checking out some random other album and seeing if it’s any good.

This thread is going to be to post recommendations for what to listen to for the next round. If you’d like to participate in the discussions, please feel free to make a recommendation! If you’re likely not to hang out for a few of them it’s okay! but please don’t recommend an album. Also feel free to post whatever suggestions you have for the threads themselves.

Important:

Please make one suggestion this time These albums do not have to be ‘important’ or beloved, they can be a personal favorite you’re interested in others’ thoughts on, something you’ve never gotten around to yourself, or honestly just anything. That said – remember they’re albums you would like your fellow poster’s to listen to and talk about, so think hard before you recommend To Live and Shave in LA Please try and see if the albums are available online in some way – I know streaming sucks and all but it makes it easier if a whole album is available on Spotify, Apple, or Youtube (if Youtube only make a note of it if possible)

Doing one suggestion per this time because I figure we’ll be able to get through it quicker and be able to make new ones, plus it’ll give a chance for anyone who stops by later into the run to get a rec in.

Here’s the music club tag to check for what’s been used already: https://the-avocado.org/tag/avocado-music-club/

Have fun!

