30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 24: Your Favorite Anime Studio

When new anime projects are announced, be they feature films or TV series, one of the first things you want to find out about it – especially if it’s an adaptation – is which anime studio is working behind it. That can clue you into who the production team might be but it’ll give you an idea of what kind of budget it might be getting, the quality of it, and if it’s going to be something a bit more workmanlike.

There are a lot of them and you can find a list here if you want to peruse to get some ideas of what they’re like.

Some stand out in ways that get you excited for projects, like when P.A. Works announces a new original property. Others like Madhouse you can’t wait to see what they might be adapting. Bones has its own particular style and there’s definitely a lot to be excited about from A-1 Pictures.

What’s your favorite anime studio and your favorite project from them?

