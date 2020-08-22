Games

WW130: The Avocado Ends with You Sign-Up

This is the sign-up sheet for a The World Ends With You themed game! This is going to be an intermediate level, optimized for 24 players. This game may contain major plot spoilers for the TWEWY game.

Welcome to The Avocado Underground. If you’re here, it means you died before your time somewhere on The Avocado. Now you must compete in the Reapers’ Game and make it to Day 7 for a second chance at life.

Player Faction:

Reaper Faction:

  • 1 Conductor / Megumi Kitaniji (Wolf Roleblocker)
  • 4 Harrier Reapers (Vanilla Wolves)

Rogue Faction:

Rules:

A maximum of 7 Days will pass in game time unless certain conditions are met by the end of Day 7. A new mission will be issued at the start of each day with a rotating mystery prize up for grabs. Only the first player to complete the mission will receive the prize. The thread will be notified when a mission is completed, but the prize and player will not be named.

Each faction’s win conditions are as follows:

  • The Player Faction wins if no Reapers (meaning Wolves or SK) are left standing at the end of Day 7.
  • The Rogue (SK) wins if they are the last one standing. The Rogue win will take priority over a Reaper win if they manage to complete their secret mission.
  • The Reaper Faction wins if…
    (Type 1)  a single player survives to the end of Day 7 & the SK is either dead or cannot complete their mission.
    (Type 2) the Reaper Faction makes up at least half of the player population before Day 7 & the SK is either dead or cannot complete their mission.
  • If certain hidden conditions are met by specific players by the end of Day 7, special event gameplay “A New Day” will be triggered.

Players:

  1. Sister Jude
  2. MSD
  3. raven and rose
  4. dw
  5. hoho
  6. Dramus
  7. Side Character
  8. emmelemm
  9. Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa
  10. snugglewumps
  11. ______
  12. ______
  13. ______
  14. ______
  15. ______
  16. ______
  17. ______
  18. ______
  19. ______
  20. ______
  21. ______
  22. ______
  23. ______
  24. ______

Backups:

  1. malthusc