WW130: The Avocado Ends with You Sign-Up

This is the sign-up sheet for a The World Ends With You themed game! This is going to be an intermediate level, optimized for 24 players. This game may contain major plot spoilers for the TWEWY game.

Welcome to The Avocado Underground. If you’re here, it means you died before your time somewhere on The Avocado. Now you must compete in the Reapers’ Game and make it to Day 7 for a second chance at life.

Player Faction :

14 Players (Vanilla Town)

1 Neku Sakuraba (Role Cop)

1 Shiki Misaki (Doctor)

1 Rhyme Bito (Bodyguard)

1 “Beat” Daisukenojo Bito (3-shot Vigilante)

Reaper Faction :

1 Conductor / Megumi Kitaniji (Wolf Roleblocker)

4 Harrier Reapers (Vanilla Wolves)

Rogue Faction :

1 Rogue Reaper/ Sho Minamimoto (Serial Killer)

Rules :

A maximum of 7 Days will pass in game time unless certain conditions are met by the end of Day 7. A new mission will be issued at the start of each day with a rotating mystery prize up for grabs. Only the first player to complete the mission will receive the prize. The thread will be notified when a mission is completed, but the prize and player will not be named.

Each faction’s win conditions are as follows:

The Player Faction wins if no Reapers (meaning Wolves or SK) are left standing at the end of Day 7.

The Rogue (SK) wins if they are the last one standing. The Rogue win will take priority over a Reaper win if they manage to complete their secret mission.

The Reaper Faction wins if…

(Type 1) a single player survives to the end of Day 7 & the SK is either dead or cannot complete their mission.

(Type 2) the Reaper Faction makes up at least half of the player population before Day 7 & the SK is either dead or cannot complete their mission.

If certain hidden conditions are met by specific players by the end of Day 7, special event gameplay "A New Day" will be triggered.

Players :

Sister Jude MSD raven and rose dw hoho Dramus Side Character emmelemm Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa snugglewumps ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______

Backups :

malthusc

