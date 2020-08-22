Ecco The Dolphin Night Thread

Keeping with the video game theme, Ecco the Dolphin was released in 1992 for the Sega Genesis Video Gaming System.

SEGAAAAA!

There have been numerous entries in the Ecco the Dolphin series across other gaming platforms, including Sega Dreamcast and Playstation 2.

The latest game was released in 2000 and was entitled Ecco the Dolphin: Defender of the Future.

Did you play any of these video games growing up?

Do you think Ecco should be brought back in some form? (movie, T.V. series, animated movie)

I hope that all of you are having a great weekend so far!

