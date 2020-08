Our discussions here at the Toybox have been about the toys and action figures we had growing up and the ones we missed out on.

Today’s Toybox Discussion is about the Toys You Wish They Made

Maybe there was a toy line that was supposed to be released that was abandoned or cancelled at the last minute.

Maybe there was a movie or television program that never had a toy line but should have.

Tell us the toys and actions figures you would like to see be made at some point.

