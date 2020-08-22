DC FanDome Thread

Saturday August 22nd 1pm EST (10am PDT) brings DC FanDome to your screen from the comfort and safety of your own home.

This thread is to discuss the upcoming slate of DC movies, television series, comics (hopefully), and video games.

I am including this link so you can plan what panels you’d like to attend.

FanDome runs for 24 hours and will not be replayed in any capacity, so make sure you tune in live or you’ll miss out!

What are you looking forward to and what are you hoping to see during this streaming event?

UPDATE – DC FanDome will now be split into 2 days.

On August 22, 2020, the schedule of events listed under the Hall of Heroes will take place.

On September 12, 2020 – the schedule of events under Explore the Multiverse will take place.

