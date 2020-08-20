Shoeless Trivia: UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Two years ago I said this was a topic I should do regularly. This is the first time I’ve returned to it since then. Cue the sad trombone.
- Colossal Cave Adventure, an early work of interactive fiction, is loosely based on a UNESCO site located in what U.S. state?
- The monument seen in the (slightly redacted) image below is located in what national capital, one of the first UNESCO sites to be recognized?
- The Polish towns of Wieliczka and Bochnia are among the world’s oldest mines for what commodity?
- The Taj Mahal was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the the fifth leader of what empire?
- Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky both taught at what influential art school, whose locations in three German cities share a joint entry on the UNESCO list?
Answers
- Kentucky
- Quito, Ecuador
- salt (NaCl)
- Mughal
- Bauhaus
[collapse]