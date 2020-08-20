Games

Shoeless Trivia: UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Two years ago I said this was a topic I should do regularly. This is the first time I’ve returned to it since then. Cue the sad trombone.

  1. Colossal Cave Adventure, an early work of interactive fiction, is loosely based on a UNESCO site located in what U.S. state?
  2. The monument seen in the (slightly redacted) image below is located in what national capital, one of the first UNESCO sites to be recognized?strivia201_2
  3. The Polish towns of Wieliczka and Bochnia are among the world’s oldest mines for what commodity?
  4. The Taj Mahal was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the the fifth leader of what empire?
  5. Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky both taught at what influential art school, whose locations in three German cities share a joint entry on the UNESCO list?
Answers

  1. Kentucky
  2. Quito, Ecuador
  3. salt (NaCl)
  4. Mughal
  5. Bauhaus

