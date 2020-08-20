Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s your favorite older show that makes you wince the most when revisiting it today?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20TH, 2020:

Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy (HBO Max)

Biohackers (Netflix)

Black And Cuba (Topic)

Great Pretender (Netflix)

HA Comedy Festival: The Art Of Comedy (HBO Max)

James Veitch: Straight to VHS (HBO Max)

John Was Trying To Contact Aliens (Netflix)

Random Acts of Violence (Shudder)

Rose Matafeo: Horndog (HBO Max)

Singletown Series Premiere (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21ST, 2020:Alien TV (Netflix)

Backyard Takeover Series Premiere (HGTV)

Chemical Hearts (Amazon)

Clifford (Amazon)

Dark Forces (Fuego negro) (Netflix)

Find Me In Paris (Hulu)

Hoops Series Premiere (Netflix)

Lucifer Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

100 Days Wild Series Premiere (Discovery)

Psycho Yoga Instructor (LMN)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue Season Premiere (VH1)

Rust Valley Restorers Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

The Sleepover (Netflix)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22ND, 2020 :

Love In The Time Of Corona (Freeform)

Sorority Secrets (Lifetime) SUNDAY, AUGUST 23RD, 2020:

Alaskan Bush People Season Premiere (Discovery)

Expedition To The Edge Series Premiere (Discovery)

The Vow Series Premiere (HBO) TUESDAY, AUGUST 25TH, 2020:

Alex Season Two Premiere (MHzChoice)

Trinkets Season Two Premiere (Netflix) WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26TH, 2020:

Million Dollar Beach House Series Premiere (Netflix)

