Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Weird Shit Your Date Has Done, Asked You or Said to You (08/19/2020)

Yes, I know. Long title. Not apologizing for that!

You’re casually enjoying dinner with your date and are chitchatting about the various random things about which one chitchats on a date when they suddenly take out their typewriter and ask you to tell them about Oscar the Step Pyramid Squid.

Who the hell is Oscar the Step Pyramid Squid? And what the hell is a step pyramid squid?! I’m glad you should ask, because I have no idea! If anyone finds out, let me know!

Also if you figure out why they had a typewriter with them on a date, feel free to divulge said information. I am curious.

Anyway:

What sort of weird stuff have people said/asked/done on dates with you?

Or what sort of weird stuff have you done or said on a date?

What was the outcome?

Et cetera …

As always, anything else related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...