Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is going to be a two for one, the Wachowski sisters. Best known for The Maxtrix films, Lilly and Lana are famous for their off the wall style in their projects.

In the news, another gay bar, Flaming Saddles, will be shutting down as a result of the coronavirus. https://www.towleroad.com/2020/08/flaming-saddles-is-the-latest-gay-bar-to-permanently-close-due-to-coronavirus/

The project of the day is Ratchet by Shamir. While he has since shifted towards lo fi rock, his electronic debut remains his best work.

Optional Topic: How has corona changed the ways you interact with the LGBT+ scene?

