All Things Cricket: August 18th

- The second Test between England and Pakistan was won by…rain. Officially, it was a draw. Pakistan needs a win in the third test starting Friday to even the series.
- The CPL is back! After it rained, of course. Trinbago Knight Riders, playing every game at home this time around, beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 4 wickets with 2 balls to spare in a 17-over-a-side contest.
- Germany’s Anuradha Doddaballapur took four wickets in four balls against Austria in a Women’s T20I in Lower Austria. Pretty good at any level!
- Please post your best bowling or batting day below, or anything else.