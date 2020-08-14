Shoeless Trivia: Belgium

I was having trouble coming up with a topic for today and you know what they say: When in doubt, think Belgium.
- What musical instrument, featured prominently on the 1960 album Giant Steps, owes its existence to a Belgian named Adolphe?
- The 2 euro coin see here features an image of what Brussels landmark?
- Though it was named by Fred Hoyle, the Big Bang theory was first proposed by whom? The theory faced prejudice early on because its originator was a Catholic priest as well as a scientist.
- A street in Brussels was renamed “Ceci n’est pas une rue” to honor what surrealist painter?
- A treaty signed in Ghent in the early part of the 19th century ended a war between what two primary belligerents?
Answers
- saxophone
- Atomium
- Georges Lemaître
- René Magritte
- United States, United Kingdom/Great Britain
[collapse]