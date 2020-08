Today is Halle Berry’s birthday. Berry stared in Catwoman and won a Razzie Award for this not great and maybe ridiculously bad movie.

Although Catwoman wasn’t great, Halle Berry is actually a wonderful award winning actress. She won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Monster’s Ball. Berry won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture for Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

Have a fabulous Day Thread!

