Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 5

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 3 Results
|60.87%
|Final Fantasy X
|A Contest of Aeons
|47.83%
|Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire
|Route 113
|47.83%
|Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
|Aquarius
|47.83%
|Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
|Zakat
|47.83%
|Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
|Marionette’s Tragedy
|47.83%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Trails in the Skies
|47.83%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Opening
|43.48%
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|Boss Battle! (Boss Theme)
|43.48%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Kazham (RotZ)
|39.13%
|Final Fantasy X
|Jecht’s Theme
|39.13%
|Silent Hill 4
|Waiting for You
|39.13%
|Guilty Gear XX
|Nothing Out of the Ordinary
|34.78%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Hawke’s Theme
|34.78%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Law Card
|34.78%
|Pikmin
|Forest Navel
|34.78%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Mammago’s
|34.78%
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Caprice
|30.43%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|E.G.G.M.A.N.
|30.43%
|EVE Online
|Merchants, Looters, and Ghosts
|30.43%
|The Bard’s Tale (2004)
|Here’s to the Bard (Viking Mix)
|30.43%
|Sonic Battle
|Tails Lab
|26.09%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Pain
|21.74%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Dantooine
|21.74%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Goto’s Yacht
|21.74%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Na Na Lae
|21.74%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|The Sorrow ~ Everlasting Fight
|17.39%
|Devil May Cry
|Statue Of Time
|17.39%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Rust Color
|17.39%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Secret Academy / Atris
|17.39%
|Mega Man Zero
|Intermission
|13.04%
|Mega Man Zero 3
|Scrapped Beat (Boss Theme)
|13.04%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|End Credits
Hey, we broke 60%! A slightly lower number of voters results in lots of songs doing well relative to what’s happened before. If my heuristic of >40% = playoffs holds this group has 9 songs moving on, which would be above average. Of course all this could change; it’ll be late next week before any songs are officially eliminated.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 5 will be active until Sunday August 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 4 is still active until 10:00 PM tonight; vote here. Group 6 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 5 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 5 is open until Sunday August 16th at 10:00PM Pacific