Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 5

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 3 Results

60.87% Final Fantasy X A Contest of Aeons
47.83% Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire Route 113
47.83% Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Aquarius
47.83% Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Zakat
47.83% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Marionette’s Tragedy
47.83% Trails in the Sky FC Trails in the Skies
47.83% Super Smash Bros. Melee Opening
43.48% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Boss Battle! (Boss Theme)
43.48% Final Fantasy XI Kazham (RotZ)
39.13% Final Fantasy X Jecht’s Theme
39.13% Silent Hill 4 Waiting for You
39.13% Guilty Gear XX Nothing Out of the Ordinary
34.78% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Hawke’s Theme
34.78% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Law Card
34.78% Pikmin Forest Navel
34.78% Beyond Good & Evil Mammago’s
34.78% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Caprice
30.43% Sonic Adventure 2 E.G.G.M.A.N.
30.43% EVE Online Merchants, Looters, and Ghosts
30.43% The Bard’s Tale (2004) Here’s to the Bard (Viking Mix)
30.43% Sonic Battle Tails Lab
26.09% Xenosaga Episode I Pain
21.74% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Dantooine
21.74% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Goto’s Yacht
21.74% The Urbz: Sims in the City Na Na Lae
21.74% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater The Sorrow ~ Everlasting Fight
17.39% Devil May Cry Statue Of Time
17.39% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Rust Color
17.39% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Secret Academy / Atris
17.39% Mega Man Zero Intermission
13.04% Mega Man Zero 3 Scrapped Beat (Boss Theme)
13.04% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords End Credits

Hey, we broke 60%! A slightly lower number of voters results in lots of songs doing well relative to what’s happened before. If my heuristic of >40% = playoffs holds this group has 9 songs moving on, which would be above average. Of course all this could change; it’ll be late next week before any songs are officially eliminated.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 5 will be active until Sunday August 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 4 is still active until 10:00 PM tonight; vote here. Group 6 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 5 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every nominee here

Again, voting for group 5 is open until Sunday August 16th at 10:00PM Pacific