Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Aug. 12 – encore from May 10, 2002

Let’s meet today’s contestants for day eight of the Jeopardy! $1,000,000 Masters Tournament:

Claudia Perry, a sports copy editor from Jersey City, New Jersey;

Bob Verini, a film journalist and test prep teacher from Los Angeles, California; and

Chuck Forrest, a lawyer and CEO from London, United Kingdom.

Claudia took a slim lead on DD2, but lost first place by missing DD3, helping Bob show the way into FJ at $12,400 vs. $10,600 for Chuck and $9,400 for Claudia.

DD1, $800 – THIS CATEGORY STINKS! – The strong odor of this semi-aquatic rodent gives it its name (Claudia lost $2,000 from her score of $3,400.)

DD2, $1,600 – WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS – At Wimbledon 2000, Venus Williams expressed appreciation for this 1957 & ’58 champion (Claudia won $1,200 from her total of $4,600.)

DD3, $2,000 – RELIGION – Joseph Smith translated the Book of Mormon from gold plates revealed to him by an angel named this (Claudia lost $4,000 from her score of $13,400 vs. $10,200 for Bob.)

FJ – KNOWLEDGE BY THE NUMBERS – Number of males who served as British PM in the 1990s plus Oscars won by Tom Hanks plus protons in a helium nucleus

Bob and Chuck were correct on FJ, with Bob adding $8,801 to advance with $21,201. Bob will face Eric and Brad in the two-game final for a $1,000,000 grand prize.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the state whose abbreviation is also a cabinet department that was formed in 1989, Virginia (VA for Veterans Affairs).

This was a really fun episode, highlighted by Claudia’s thrilled reaction to getting DD2 (followed by her comically exaggerated frustration at not getting the next clue), and Bob’s obvious joy when he won the game.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is muskrat? DD2 – Who was Althea Gibson? DD3 – What is Moroni? FJ – What is six (two + two + two)?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...