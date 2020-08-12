AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: Carnival of Shadows, Episode 10

A Visit to the Pixies

After returning to town, we spent some time in the morning attending to various needs. Clo sold off some of the treasures we’d obtained, while Shill and the twins purchased some costly spell components. The Shill couldn’t help themselves from messing with that gnomish jeweler again, taking an opportunity to send an illusory version of the halfling that allegedly robbed the store walking past the window while Annabelle and Shirley were shopping. Not much came of it, but I think Shill got a kick out of it anyway. In the meantime, I purchased some nice studded leather armor, for just a bit of extra protection for myself.

In the afternoon, some of the more performative members of our little troupe plied our trades in a park. I was able to gather a small crowd with my whistling daggers–I used my Mage Hand to do juggling tricks that are impossible with only two limbs. Annabelle performed some psychic readings for folks in the crowd, while Tinka sent Androcles around with a collections bin. In the end, we gathered up about 15 gp; not bad for an afternoon in a place like Arcanix.

We returned to the inn, now called the Checkered Chimp, as night fell. It was a quiet evening, except for a group of goblin merchants, who were busily chowing down on candied cockroaches at one table. Clo embarrassed one of the goblins in a game of darts, then bought a round of drinks for the house so there were no hard feelings. The goblins kept talking about bugs in the room, but we couldn’t see anything. Eventually Annabelle realized that there were some invisible pixies hanging around the bar, nipping unattended drinks. She asked the bartender for a few shots, and lined them up on the counter. Once she saw the level of the liquid go down, she used a Message to spell to strike up conversation with the pixie and get her and her friends to come out of hiding. They called themselves The Skimmer Gang, and after hearing about how we’d rescued their friend from that giant’s bag, they offered to give us a map to their village if we’d play some games with them first.

I noticed one of the gang had a pipe, so I challenged her to a competition to see which of could play better. I used a little bardic magic to give myself a boost, but I didn’t really need it. I was inspired. The pixie played well, too, of course, and I always try to bea supportive audience. After our individual performances, we played together, and Wind challenged another pixie to a dance-off. I’m not sure what possesses the twins to join in, though it was almost certainly Shirley’s idea. While Wind was graceful as ever, Annabelle used Mirror Image to make her and her sister’s dance more impressive, but immediately tripped over her own feet and collapsed, with the whole set of illusory copies collapsing at the same time. The pixies found this hilarious and provided us a map to their village in the Eldritch Woods.

With our business in Arcanix concluded, we decided to visit the pixies on our way to meet up with the Carnival in Passage. Following the pixie’s map, we eventually came to a bridge over a river and were stopped by a small troll–a troll that was quite obviously three tiny creatures under three separate illusion spells. The “troll” said we could cross the bridge if could answer a riddle, and we played along. The riddle was: “I am famed for having a lot of something I have little of. In hunting my greatest advantage is something I have nothing of. And if you ask me my identity I will only throw the question back at you. What am I?” Shill came up with the right answer, and the “troll” let us pass.

After a while we came to a second bridge, where a different “troll” appeared with another riddle. This time he said, “With my help you can build walls and make weapons, or raise an army of men that need neither food nor sleep. Though I herald a time of death, children are delighted to see me.” Annabelle had this answer, and we were on our way again.

Finally, we came to a third bridge, where a third riddle was printed on a sign next to a bell with a pull rope. The sign read, “What’s brown and sounds like a bell?” Clo yelled “DUNG” and rang the bell. An enormous angry troll came out of the bridge–it seems the Skimmer Gang had been teasing the troll all morning, calling him “Dung” repeatedly. Their trick with the riddle was the last straw. Seeing a fight coming, I cast Dissonant Whispers to make the Troll run away, but he came charging back and clawed me right away. Annabelle used Slow, and Wind stunned him with a blow from her staff. Clo and Tinka doused him with oil and grease, but the troll quickly begged for mercy before the Shill could actually set the oil alight. We felt bad for the poor troll and let him go.

After that, we made it to the pixies’ village. Those little things know how to throw a party. We ate, drank, and had a great time with the pixies for the night. Shill and I each manage to trade some of trinkets for a few doses of pixie dust. Next day, we set out to meet up with the carnival again…

[collapse]