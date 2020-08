Let’s talk about our five favorite video games from each platform! List and discuss your favorite five (or more) titles from the Nintendo 3DS, released in 2011!

In terms of either its software catalogue and/or its qualities as a handheld you’re physically using, how does the 3DS and its large family compare to the Switch?

Next time, it’s time for one of the industry’s more tragic failures of the 2010s, which is to say, it’s not the Ouya. It’s the PlayStation Vita!

