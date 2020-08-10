Tilda: The Elite 8

Tilda may be more popular than we thought, as the Sweet 16 was full of close calls. There were no upsets, but only 3 of the 8 matches were runaways. The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe petted Okja 32-14. The Grand Budapest Hotel scared away Suspiria 36-15 (which I watched the other night. WTF was that?!?!?!) Only Lovers Left Alive smashed Trainwreck 28-14.

The other 5 were all relatively close. Doctor Strange saluted Hail, Caesar by just 8 votes, while Michael Clayton only stopped talking to We Need to Talk About Kevin by just 5 votes.

Who will join those alien siblings in the Final Four? Let’s find out!

