Keiichi Arawi is a Japanese manga writer/drawer. He wrote/drew Nichijou which was adapted into the best anime ever. He also writes/draws City which is great too. His brand can be described as slice of life and surreal at the same time. Like Paru Itagaki, Arawi doesn’t like to show his face:

I recently found out he makes Youtube videos, which is cool.

Selamat pagi!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...