The Friday Politics Thread just wants to hurt Gonk

Yes, Politicadoes, who among us hasn’t wanted to knock over that walking power droid from Star Wars? Joe Biden certainly does! Trump even said he wants to hurt energy. Also guns. All the hurting.

As I was typing this, apparently he also thinks Thailand is called Thighland, and presumably he’s going to visit Illanoise for a rally some day. So the long year of 2020 continues.

RoRo’s side hustle of Seedaism continues. Apparently there’s a second level, called Di-daism. Sometimes now, she will say “Seeda? Seeeeeda! Di-da!” She then demands $50 to learn about it. Lest you all think she can only speak in secret language, she also can now say “read please” when she shoves a book in our face.

That’s all I’ve got today. Keep up the peace, love and understanding. In fact we didn’t get a single flagged comment on Wednesday at the entire Avocado, so it’s possible! Be empathetic, do not threaten real people, and let the mods know about the clams. Or just say hi.

Happy Friday!

