Avocado Cocktail Week Night 6: Commodore Number Two (August 6)

This sweet bourbon cocktail first appeared in the ‘Old Waldorf-Astoria Bar Book’, authored by Albert Stevens Crockett, who worked as a publicist for the hotel before the First World War. A foreign correspondent for the New York Sun, the Herald, and the Times amongst innumerable other newspapers, Stevens Crockett was a journalist and bon vivant, who recorded tales of bars, bartenders, and the drinks they made, with his book being published after the repeal of prohibition. Mixed correctly, the cocktail is a delightful pale pink in colour. What is a Commodore Number One, you may ask? It is made with blended whiskey and orange bitters.

Commodore Number Two

1 & ½ ounces bourbon

1 ounce crème de cacao

1 ounce lemon juice

Dash of grenadine

Ice

1 cherry

Shake ingredients and strain into a cocktail glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with the cherry.

