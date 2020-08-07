Jeopardy! recap for Aug. 7 – encore from May 7, 2002

Let’s meet today’s contestants for day five of the Jeopardy! $1,000,000 Masters Tournament:

Babu Srinivasan, a history professor at Prairie View A&M University from Houston, Texas;

India Cooper, an actor and copy editor from New York City, New York; and

Robin Carroll, an instructional designer from Marietta, Georgia

India wrapped up the victory with a correct response to DD3 on the last clue of DJ, entering FJ with $18,200 vs. $8,800 for Robin and $6,000 for Babu.

DD1, $600 – PLAY BALL! – This legend was born in Narrows, Georgia December 18, 1886 (Babu won the table limit of $1,000 to get out of the red.)

DD2, $1,600 – THE HEADACHES OF MILLIONAIRES – Visit Monte Carlo & you’ll be expected to bet big playing this game from which chemin de fer is derived (Robin won $5,000 from her score of $5,400 vs. $13,200 for India.)

DD3, $1,600 – PLAYBILL – This musical’s “American Dream” ended on B’way after 4,097 performances–& a lot of helicopter flights (On the last clue of the round, India won $5,000 from her total of $13,200 vs. $8,800 for Robin.)

FJ – THE OSCARS – The 2 Best Picture nominees for 1983 that featured astronaut characters

Only Babu was correct on FJ. India lost $100 to advance with $18,100, while both Babu and Robin were eliminated going into the next round.

Triple Stumpers of the day: The players seemed to temporarily lose the ability to count to 15, giving words with the wrong number of letters for clues about bioluminescence and transfiguration.

Nostalgia corner: This episode had an appearance by original Clue Crew member Cheryl Farrell, who was with the show through 2005.

Game show footnote: The crossword puzzle category, in which a puzzle was displayed with some letters filled in along with a clue being provided, was turned into its own game show called “Merv Griffin’s Crosswords” in 2007.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Ty Cobb? DD2 – What is baccarat? DD3 – What is “Miss Saigon”? FJ – What are “Terms of Endearment” and “The Right Stuff”?

