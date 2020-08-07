Avocado Cocktail Week Night 7: Dark ‘n’ Stormy (August 7)

We conclude this week of Night Thread Cocktails with my personal favourite, the Dark ‘n’ Stormy. Created in Bermuda just after World War One, legend states that it was named by an old sailor who compared the drink’s colour to ominous storm clouds. It only requires two ingredients, but to be legally considered a Dark ‘n’ Stormy, the drink must be made with Gosling’s Black Seal rum, as they have trademarked the name!
Dark ‘n’ Stormy
2 ounces Gosling’s Black Seal rum
4-5 ounces ginger beer
Ice
Lime wedge
Fill a Highball glass with ice and add the rum and ginger beer, stir, and garnish with the lime.