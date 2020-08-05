Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Independence (08/05/2020)

Finally you have the house to yourself. You settle down with a nice drink of your choice, load Netflix and are looking forward to finally watching that show your partner hates so much. Only … something doesn’t quite feel right. Oh yeah, watching stuff without your partner sucks. For you, anyway. They, on the other hand, really appreciate some “me” (them?) time every once in a while.

As it turns out, one’s mileage will vary!

Where do you fall on the scale of total independence vs. doing everything together?

Is your partner/were your previous partners very close to you on this scale, or rather somewhere else?

How did/does that affect your relationships?

Has it always been like this, or has this changed over time?

Et cetera …

As always, anything else related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

