Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Todd McFarlane’s Spider-Man

August 1990 saw the release of Spider-Man #1, written and drawn by Todd McFarlane.

We will discuss Todd McFarlane’s tenure on Spider-Man and its impact on the landscape of comics.

Please post some of your favorite Spider-Man art by Mr. McFarlane in the comment section.

Thanks for stopping by to chat!

Take some time to visit the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado.

Search # Comics

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...