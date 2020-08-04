Animal Crossing: August 2020

AC’s second Summer update has brought us Dream Islands, finally added backup services, and weekly Fireworks every Sunday in August. I’m hoping people will their codes to visit their Dream Island below! And I’d like to see what custom firework designs people are into.

While I continue to the summer months of the game, I am also looking forward to the turn to Fall that’s just around the corner. Don’t have any tips to share, so I’ll just shamelessly repost last month’s links from Jam!

Here’s a thread filled with Avocado Friend Codes. And here’s the thread for turnip prices and hot items.

Online Tools:

Turnip Prophet

Turnip Calculator

Meteor Shower Predictor (based on data-mining!)

Flower Breeding Simulator

