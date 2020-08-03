Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Aug. 3 – encore from May 1, 2002

From Radio City Music Hall, let’s meet today’s contestants as we begin the Jeopardy! $1,000,000 Masters Tournament:

Frank Spangenberg, a lieutenant in the New York Police Department from Douglaston, New York;

Rachael Schwartz, a lawyer with an international law firm from Washington, D.C.; and

Bob Harris, an author, comedian, and radio commentator from Los Angeles, California.

Frank got off to a quick start in DJ, going from last to first and later regaining the lead on DD2 as he showed the way into FJ with $19,200 vs. $15,800 for Bob and $10,100 for Rachael.

DD1, $800 – WAX MUSEUMS – Appropriately, Potter’s Wax Museum in this Florida city bills itself as the oldest in the U.S. (Rachael won $1,000 from her score of $4,000.)

DD2, $1,200 – MIDDLE NAMES – This middle name of Supreme Court Justice William Douglas reminds us of an early aviator (Frank won $4,000 from his total of $13,600 vs. $14,600 for Bob.)

DD3, $1,200 – NEW YORK TIMES ARTS & LEISURE – The Met’s 2002 production of this opera “calls for 346 people onstage along with a horse (Napoleon’s)” (Rachael lost $1,500 from her third-place score of $8,000.)

FJ – ESPIONAGE – He was born in India; his father worked for the British government & he was nicknamed for a Kipling character

Bob and Rachael were correct on FJ. Bob advanced by adding $4,200 to win with $20,000. Rachael chose to make a modest wager of $2,301 to start the wild card chase at $12,401. Frank dropped $12,401 to finish at $6,799.

Triple Stumper of the day: The champs did miss a top-row clue, as no one came up with the African country whose capital is Kigali (Rwanda).

Judging the writers: A clue told us “For mutual funds go to your broker…” What, do they have a problem with no-load mutual funds?

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is St. Augustine? DD2 – What is Orville? DD3 – What is “War and Peace”? FJ – Who was Kim Philby?

