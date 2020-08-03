Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Nominations

Announcement!

In addition to nominations, I’d like to get your input on how to conduct the playoffs. I’m going to hard-cap the playoffs at 256 songs, and there was previously some discussion over whether or not there should also be a cap on the number of songs per game that can make the playoffs. So, I have two systems I’m considering, and you can vote for the one you think sounds better in the comments!

System 1: No diversity caps, only the strict top 256 advance

System 2: Diversity caps with wild card round

Full idea: Each game’s top 10 songs that finish within the top 256 are safe. Any additional songs face off against the highest rated songs from outside the top 256 in a short wild card round to determine the true playoff field. Each match would be one excess, one challenger, with the winner advancing.

Okay, on to the main rules.

All songs originating from games released between January 1st 2001 and December 31st 2004 are eligible. This covers the first half of the PS2, Xbox, Gamecube, and Game Boy Advance, the end of the Dreamcast, PS1, N64, and Game Boy/Game Boy Color, and the very start of the DS, among other platforms. However, please note that we are strictly following years here, not console. Full Rules:

If you aren’t sure your song counts, nominate it! There’s bound to be grey area so don’t be afraid to push the boundaries. The song should originate from a video game. Covers and other alternate versions of pre-existing songs are acceptable if they substantially alter the original work (e.g. BioShock Infinite’s barbershop cover of “God Only Knows” is allowed, most Guitar Hero covers are not) If there is a difference between regions of release for a game, all release dates are considered valid. For instance, if a game came out in Japan during one tournament’s time frame and North America during another’s, its songs would be valid in both tournaments. HOWEVER: you can’t nominate a song that’s been nominated during a previous tournament. Games can double-dip, but songs can’t. Remixes/new versions of previous songs are allowed so long as they are substantively different from the original version. There’s no explicit criteria here, so use your best judgment.

We’re also using a special nomination process! Do NOT nominate in the comments!

Instead, submit your nominations through this handy form: https://forms.gle/VpfN9FeYjdtk4SPH6

You can also see a list of all nominated songs here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tNGFki0M2oIVLSqcn7jlRkbz-WVdGvY22aV7p4AcNlg/edit?usp=sharing

To cut down on duplicate nominations, please check to see if your song’s been nominated before submitting. You can sort the list by game name if you want, which should make things easier (the form is read-only, so don’t worry about messing anything up!)

Nominations will be open until Saturday, August 8th at 10:00 AM Pacific Time

