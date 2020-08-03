August 2020 TV Preview – Network & Cable (We’ve Reached The “Just Air Old Canadian, British, and Australian Shows” Portion of the Plague)

CW

Fridge Wars

Top Canadian chefs compete to make an amazing feast using leftovers and ingredients found in your fridge. In this culinary competition, Fridge Wars pits two top Canadian chefs against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the ordinary fridges of Canadian families.

Starring: Emma Hunter

Premieres August 2nd

Taskmaster

Taskmaster is an International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show starring comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants – usually comedians – with Alex Horne (the show creator) acting as the Taskmaster’s assistant. The tasks – usually performed in isolation, but occasionally in teams – are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.

Starring: Greg Davies, Alex Horne

Premieres August 2nd

Coroner

Coroner is a character driven one-hour drama about Dr. Jenny Cooper, a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes … Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases.

Starring: Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Lovell Adams-Gray, Kiley May, Tamara Podemski, Ehren Kassam, Éric Bruneau

Premieres August 5th

Dead Pixels

Dead Pixels follows Meg, Nicky and Usman who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.” Meg would happily cut a date short to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks the miscasting of Vince Vaughn as Tanadaal in the “Kingdom Scrolls” movie is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for his child’s playpen, so he can play the game in peace. Oh, and Nicky definitely isn’t into Meg. That would be a cliché. The series is split equally between the characters’ tragicomic real lives and their computer-animated misadventures in “Kingdom Scrolls.”

Starring: Alexa Davies, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda

Premieres August 18th

Freeform

Love In The Time of Corona

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast’s actual homes, this four-part, limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. James and Sade, a married couple who have been living somewhat separate lives, are forced back under the same roof after the pandemic puts James’ work travel to a halt. With headlines mounting, they begin to reevaluate their family’s priorities. Roommates Oscar and Elle’s mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated with the uncertainty of the pandemic as they wonder if they can find love under one roof. Paul and Sarah put up a “happy couple” facade for their daughter Sophie’s sake when the pandemic sends her home from college, although unbeknownst to her, they have separated. Nanda, a headstrong woman whose husband is unable to return home from his rehab facility, is determined to celebrate her fiftieth wedding anniversary.

Starring: Leslie Odom Jr, Nicolette Robinson, Rainey Qualley, Tommy Dorfman, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows, L. Scott Caldwell

Quick Thoughts: I find the idea that you can only cast irl couples and close friends for a pandemic shot show utterly fascinating. All Rise did something like this for their quarantine episode, casting a couple as the prisoner and his wife so they could have them reunite when he got freed from his unlawful sentence. Anyway, very curious about this.

Premieres August 22nd

Ovation

The Code

Stretching from the picturesque red desert of the Australia outback to the busy capital city of Canberra, The Code tells the story of two brothers, Jesse and Ned Banks. One a master hacker, the other an investigative journalist. Together they unearth information those at the highest levels of political power will kill to keep secret.

Starring: Dan Spielman, Ashley Zukerman, Lucy Lawless, Adele Perovic, Adam Garcia, Chelsie Preston Crayford, Paul Tassone, Dan Wylie, Aden Young, David Wenham

Premieres August 1st

VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue brings viewers behind the scenes of a jaw-dropping live stage show as it launches on the world famous Las Vegas strip. The series gives fans a deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience.

Premieres August 21st

Showtime

We Hunt Together

A gripping twist on a classic cat-and-mouse story, We Hunt Together explores the intoxication of sexual attraction and the dangerous power of emotional manipulation. As two conflicted detectives track down a pair of deadly killers, the series reveals how finding a volatile form of solace in another can have dire consequences.

Starring: Babou Ceesay, Hermione Corfield, Eve Myles, Dipo Ola

Premieres August 9th

Love Fraud

This four-part docu-series follows the search for one man, Richard Scott Smith, who over the past 20 years used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon unsuspecting women looking for love — conning them out of their money and dignity. The story unravels in real time as Smith’s victims band together to seek sweet revenge by turning to a bounty hunter when they feel the justice system has failed them.

Premieres August 30th

HBO

Lovecraft Country

Based on Matt Ruff ‘s novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman as he meets up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Starring: Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, Courtney B Vance, Jamie Harris, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, Mac Brandt, Tony Goldwyn

Quick Thoughts: Well I’m just gonna have to get over this whole scaredy cat thing I’ve got going on, aren’t I? And just…be prepared. Cause from what I remember from Underground, Misha Green pulls absolutely no punches.

Premieres August 16th

The Vow

From Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer comes The Vow, a documentary series following a number of people deeply involved in the self-improvement group NXIVM over the course of several years. The series takes a deep, nuanced look at the organization faced with various charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, against its highest members – most notably founder Keith Raniere, who was convicted in June 2019 and is currently awaiting sentencing. Amidst claims by NXIVM participants of both profound transformation and devastating abuse, the series seeks to reveal the issues behind the headlines and explore the emotional toll of unfolding events on these individuals.

Premieres August 23rd

