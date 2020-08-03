Albums By The Year: 2019

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

This week it’s last year, next week it’s this year. Crazy, right. But we’re far from done — in case you haven’t heard, after next week we’re going way back, starting with 1999, continuing with every year before it until i get bored of this or people stop commenting, whichever comes first. See you in the past, for the foreseeable future

what,2019already? Lizzo – Cuz i Love You

Solange – When i Get Home

Noble Bodies – Two Voices

XYLØ – Pretty Sad

Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin¿

Caroline Polachek – Pang

King Princess – Cheap Queen

Suzi Wu – Error 404

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Megan Thee Stallion – Fever

Tessa Violet – Bad Ideas

FKA twigs – MAGDALENE

Charli XCX – Charli

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go

BLACKPINK – KILL THIS LOVE

Kacey Musgraves – The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Sleater-Kinney – The Center Won’t Hold

Carly Rae Jepsen – Dedicated

K. Flay – Solutions [collapse]

