Albums By The Year: 2019

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.
This week it’s last year, next week it’s this year. Crazy, right. But we’re far from done — in case you haven’t heard, after next week we’re going way back, starting with 1999, continuing with every year before it until i get bored of this or people stop commenting, whichever comes first. See you in the past, for the foreseeable future
Lizzo – Cuz i Love You
Solange – When i Get Home
Noble Bodies – Two Voices
XYLØ – Pretty Sad
Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin¿
Caroline Polachek – Pang
King Princess – Cheap Queen
Suzi Wu – Error 404
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Megan Thee Stallion – Fever
Tessa Violet – Bad Ideas
FKA twigs – MAGDALENE
Charli XCX – Charli
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go
BLACKPINK – KILL THIS LOVE
Kacey Musgraves – The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Sleater-Kinney – The Center Won’t Hold
Carly Rae Jepsen – Dedicated
K. Flay – Solutions