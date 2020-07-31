The Friday Politics Thread is doing its darndest

Hi Politicadoes! Today’s title is a playful jab at what was actually a very moving part of President Obama’s eulogy for Congressman John Lewis yesterday:

“Bull Connor may be gone, but today, we witness with our own eyes, police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans,” Obama began. “George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents using teargas and batons against peaceful demonstrators.”

“We may no longer have to guess the number of jellybeans in a jar to cast a ballot. But even as we sit here there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision,” Obama said. “Even undermining the postal service in the runup to an election that is going to be dependant on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick.”

More here: https://www.ajc.com/john-lewis/happening-now-john-lewis-homegoing/X363IUVEGBBKPAJDMQX7ZMRZPU/

So, let’s keep that in mind. Vote, but do anything you can to make sure others can vote too.

And yes, I’m ignoring what Stupidhead said about delaying elections.

As always, the PT is a place of peace, love and understanding. And that absolutely includes not wishing harm on anyone real. Go ahead and take all your frustrations out on Mallard Fillmore, though. Contact your local mods if you see trouble, if you see things too often (Clams of a licentious variety), or if you just want to say ‘Hi’. Sometimes being a mod is lonely.

Have a Happy Friday!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...