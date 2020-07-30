The Thursday Politics Thread “Withdraws”

Morning Politocadoes!

The State of Oregon has struck a deal with the Federal government to begin a phased withdrawal of hired goons from Portland. This was done after discussions between Governor Kate Brown and Vice President Mike Pence over how to de-escalate the situation. They will begin leaving and will also clean up any graffiti on the courthouse (isn’t that nice of them). The withdrawal is conditional, however, with DHS personnel remaining in Portland until they are assured that the “Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties are no longer attacked”.

Oregon governor announces “phased withdrawal” of federal agents from Portland

Of course, Oregon State Police will also maintain a “robust presence” to secure federal property.

Also, the Justice Department is sending federal agents to Milwaukee, Detroit, and Cleveland. While separate from the goon squad currently occupying Portland, which was established as part of Trump’s executive order to protect monuments, these federal agents are being used to “take down the shooters and chronic violent criminals off of our streets.”, whatever that means. I’m sure its very good and cool.

Justice Department to send federal agents to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee

What else is good and cool, is the conditions for protesters being released from jail! At least 12 protesters so far who have been charged with offenses as minor as “failure to obey” were released under the condition that they do no attend any protests, rallies, or demonstrations in the state of Oregon.

“Defendant Shall Not Attend Protests”: In Portland, Getting Out of Jail Requires Relinquishing Constitutional Rights

And you say, “Remus, that doesn’t look constitutional?”

To which I say, “Sure doesn’t, friend-o!”

I wonder where these measures were when a bunch of gun-wielding ding dongs threatened the life of the Michigan Governor at the state capitol for putting common sense safety measures in place during a pandemic. I’m sure it would’ve been dealt with in the exact same way.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the protests continue, please be safe, dress non-descriptively, avoid wearing contacts if you wear them normally, and keep your phones on you. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...