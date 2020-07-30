Canada’s Drag Race Season 1: Episode 5 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race!

Last week, the queens turned trash into treasure in an eco-friendly design challenge. Rita Baga won the challenge for her club kid-inspired plastic look, and we bid goodbye to Tynomi Banks, a legendary Toronto queen who unfortunately couldn’t quite find her place in the competition but gave us a string of great lipsyncs.

This week, the queens play the Snatch Game! Who will impress guest host, legendary Canadian comedian Mary Walsh? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

