Avocado Write & Word Results

Here it is, the books that the Avocado loves the most:

1 The Lord of the Rings 13 mentions

2 Slaughterhouse-Five 10 mentions

3 Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell 9 mentions

4 Cat’s Cradle 8 mentions

4 Catch-22 8 mentions

4 Harry Potter 8 mentions

4 To Kill a Mockingbird 8 mentions

8 1984 7 mentions

8 The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy 7 mentions

8 The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series 7 mentions

8 Moby-Dick 7 mentions

12 Discworld 6 mentions

12 Watchmen 6 mentions

14 A Confederacy of Dunces 5 mentions

14 Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? 5 mentions

14 The Great Gatsby 5 mentions

14 A Song of Ice and Fire 5 mentions

14 Ulysses 5 mentions

14 A Wrinkle in Time 5 mentions

Yes, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy on its own got the same amount of votes as the entire series on its own.

