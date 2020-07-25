Comic-Con@Home 2020 Thread: Saturday

It’s now day 3 folks. We’ve learned a lot of stuff about a lot of really cool things. My favorite was that surprise announcement at that virtual panel yesterday, and of course when that famous person showed up on Skype who I wasn’t expecting.

What are you excited for today? Do your eyes feel like they’re going to fall out of your head? In order to watch today’s panels be sure to use this link: https://comic-con.org/cciathome/2020/saturday

NOTABLE PANELS (All times Pacific):

10:00am – Cosmos: Possible Worlds. NDT speaks.

10:00am – UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary! Prestigious art studio UDON Entertainment is here to celebrate their 20th anniversary of drawing some of the best Street Fighter art on the planet. They also did a Deadpool comic called Agent X that was pretty good. Maybe they’ll bring that up?

10:00am – Warner Archive’s Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons. Famed film critic Leonard Maltin, cartoon historian Jerry Beck, and a few people from Warner Bros., will be on hand to discuss the origins of Saturday morning cartoons by discussing really, really old cartoons.

11:00am – DC@Home Day Two. Wow, did you love all those great announcements at yesterday’s DC panel? Well get ready for a second helping of incredible reveals, like, maybe someone who you thought was dead, isn’t.

11:00am – The Simpsons @ Home. What fresh and exciting storylines will The Simpsons come up with in their 32nd season? Bart gets (another) tattoo; Lisa gets (another) pony; Marge gets (another) job; Homer becomes the President? Maybe.

12:00pm – Bless the Harts. The cast and crew of the latest Fox animated comedy will be on hand to discuss their upcoming season.

12:00pm – Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion. Fifteen years ago I went to the original panel for Constantine and Keanu was there in person to talk about it, and a woman came up to the mic and said she knew it was his birthday and had a present she wanted to give him after the event. The crowd boo’d her mercilessly, but Keanu wasn’t having that shit and he was like “Yes, absolutely, please come up here right now, I’d love to accept your gift”, so she did and he got down off the stage, hugged her, and probably made that lady’s day. Keanu is a great guy.

12:00pm – Dark Horse All-Stars. The creatives at Dark Horse Comics will be on hand to discuss past projects, upcoming series, and whatever else comes to mind.

12:00pm – Disney+’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. I don’t remember where I was, but one day I was out somewhere with my girlfriend and we saw some Phineas and Ferb merchandise, and this kid runs up and screams out, “Ohhh! Phineas and Fuub!!!!” and now I can not call them anything but Phineas and Fuub.

12:00pm – Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater. I wonder what the new cards will have on them, maybe something like “Add 3 to your creature’s defense”, really looking forward to that one.

1:00pm – American Dad! Good morning USA! I got a feeling that’s gonna be a wonderful day. The sun in the sky has a smile on its face, and it’s shining a salute to the American race. Oh boy it’s swell to say…good morning USA, aughh!!…good morning USA!

1:00pm – Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking. Prolific filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper will be on hand to discuss their upcoming film, Antlers. Hey, if you’ve never seen Crazy Heart you’re missing out, that’s a great, great movie.

1:00pm – Rooster Teeth. Come see if they address the Forrest controversy from RWBY. #FRWBY

2:00pm – Family Guy. Come see the cast and crew discuss really racist jokes they make but, like, totally don’t mean them. You see, the racist jokes ARE the joke, because Peter is a terrible person, except when he isn’t. Family Guy sucks.

2:00pm – IDW in 2020 and Beyond. The creatives at IDW will be on hand to discuss their upcoming slate of titles.

3:00pm – Best and Worst Manga of 2020. Unless Merve, Lutair, and Grumproro are on this panel, I don’t give a shit.

3:00pm – Bill & Ted Face the Music. Keanu’s second panel of the day is probably the one I am most excited for. SAN DIMAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RULES!

3:00pm – Peacock Original Series: Brave New World. The cast and crew of what is, in my opinion, the only interesting thing Peacock has to offer, will be on hand to discuss the series.

3:00pm – Sailor Moon: The Power of Female Friendship. Join comic historian Jessica Tseang as she chats with some of the show’s voice actors, as well as a handful of comic book writers, as they discuss the show’s lasting appeal and how it brings people together.

4:00pm – Cartoon Voices. Always one of the most popular panels at Comic-Con, moderator Mark Evanier brings together a handful of some of the top voice over artists in the industry. How will this go in the virtual space vs. a live venue? Let’s find out together!

4:00pm – HBO’s Lovecraft Country. The cast and crew of the upcoming historical horror show will be on hand to discuss stuff, and stuff.

5:00pm – What We Do In The Shadows. The cast and crew of the hilarious FX show will be on hand to discuss the program.

6:00pm – An Evening with Kevin Smith. A Comic-Con tradition, come spend the final night of the show with the always hilarious Kevin Smith as he waxes poetic on whatever the hell is on his mind.

