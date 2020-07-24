The Cov-Opening Day Politics Thread

Hi Politicadoes! The Major League Baseball season begins today (or yesterday maybe). Providing an exciting new vector for COVID to infect people everywhere. The poor Toronto Blue Jays have even been kicked out of Canada because they would have to play US teams, and the US is just filthy with the virus right now. Toronto tried to play their games in Pittsburgh instead, but the PA department of health said “No thanks, we already have a team that makes us sick”. So as of this writing, they were trying to play in Baltimore. But who doesn’t want to see teams play a short season in front of cardboard cutouts, risking people’s lives along the way?

Locally, NJ remains trapped in a forever phase 2, which is fine with me, because our Rate of Transmission is under 1. Hyperlocally, the Boobies remain in self quarantine because we were in multiple states last week that are doing a bad job keeping COVID down. Not that we have anywhere to go. RoRo did bring new followers to the cult of Seeeeda last week, though.

The Friday Politics thread remains an island of Peace, Love and Understanding in a Sea of Awfulness. Let’s keep it that way. Keep being empathetic, do not threaten real people with violence, do not pick fights, and let your mods know about issues, clams, or maybe you just want to say hi!

Oh, and thanks for Uvular (weekend thread emeritus) for stepping in last week! Also. NO BEN GARRISON.

Have a lovely Friday!

