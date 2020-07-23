The Big Snit Night Thread

The Big Snit is a short animated film, directed by Richard Condie and released by the National Film Board of Canada in 1985. The ten-minute short is is about a married couple, who begin fighting over a game of Scrabble while unaware that a global nuclear war has broken out. The film is filled with weird and surreal humour, a distinct animation style, and perhaps the best-voiced cat in animation history. The Big Snit won numerous awards at film and animation festivals when it was released, and was nominated for Best Animated Short at the 58th Academy Awards. It’s worth checking out if you’ve got a few minutes.

Have a great night, everyone!

