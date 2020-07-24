RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Grand Finale Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5!

Last week we bid farewell to Blair St. Clair, who stumbled in the standup challenge, leaving only the final three queens remaining: Jujubee, Miz Cracker, and Shea Coulee.

Tonight, the queens face their final challenge: writing and performing original lyrics to the new RuPaul single, “Clap Back.” Who will become the newest queen to enter the Drag Race Hall of Fame? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to tune in to Untucked afterwards.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

This is crucial considering tonight’s finale.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

