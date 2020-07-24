Comic-Con@Home 2020 Thread: Friday

It’s day two of Comic-Con@Home and I’ve already spent most of my time not watching any of these panels during my vacation from work, mostly I’ve been listening to old albums by The Police, but I hope you’ve all been enjoying them! Will Sting and Andy Summers’ solo work also appear on my playlist this weekend? Who knows! What random 80’s musician’s solo albums are you looking forward to listening to during the Walking Dead Discord chat?

In order to watch today’s panels be sure to use this link: https://comic-con.org/cciathome/2020/friday

NOTABLE PANELS (All times Pacific):

10:00am – Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective. Oscar winning actress Charlize Theron will be on hand to discuss her career as an action star.

10:00am – HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection. Tune in for cast & creator interviews, as well as exclusive content from a three top notch Cartoon Network programs; Tig n’ Seek, The Fungies, and Summer Camp Island.

10:00am – DC@Home Day One. Find out what the creatives at DC Comics have in store for the coming year. Probably some crossovers or something.

11:00am – HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Cast and crew of the HBO Max special will be on hand to discuss their return to the Adventure Time universe, and will give a sneak peak of their next special, Obsidian. For all you Steven Universe fans out there, the panel will be moderated by Amethyst herself, Michaela Dietz.

11:00am – Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing. Find out what the creatives at Marvel Comics have in store for the coming year. Probably some crossovers or something.

12:00pm – AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Normally people line up three to four days in advance to watch this panel, so the show must be good, right? Right?

12:00pm – TOKYOPOP: Manga for Everyone. Find out what the creatives at TOKYOPOP have in store for the coming year. Probably some teenage melodrama that takes place in a high school or something.

1:00pm – AMC’s The Walking Dead. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, viewer discretion advised.

1:00pm – Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy. The creators of the beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra will discuss the franchise’s lasting legacy and how it continues to thrive even after it they have ended.

2:00pm – AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Jesus, there’s three of these fucking shows now?

2:00pm – [adult swim] 12oz Mouse. I can easily say that this program is better than all three Walking Dead shows.

3:00pm – First Look at Hulu’s Helstrom. Based on the Marvel Comics character, Helstrom is the final program from Marvel Television. It’s sort of tied into the MCU, so come see characters say things like “Hey, remember the Infinity Stones? That was crazy. Anyway, should we get something to eat?“

3:00pm – HBO MAX: Adult Animation Panel. Hear from the cast and crew of a handful of Adult Swim shows, including Robot Chicken, Samurai Jack, Primal, Black Dynamite, Lazor Wulf, and Final Space.

4:00pm – Bob’s Burgers. The cast and crew of the popular animated series will discuss the upcoming season and take questions from the virtual audience.

4:00pm – Legendary Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Talks Toys, Comics, and More! Didn’t get enough Todd McFarlane on Thursday? Well, now’s your chance to bask in his glory once more.

5:00pm – Archer @Home. Come see the cast and crew talk about the latest season, one that finally brings everyone back to the real world, well, the real animated world. It’s a cartoon, and a TV show.

