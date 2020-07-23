Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 23 – encore from Jan. 15, 1990

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Murdock Martin, a graduate student originally from Moss Point, Mississippi, taught in Taiwan;

Barbara Prideaux, a teacher from St. Charles, Missouri, helps other teachers to build self-esteem; and

Frank Spangenberg, a police officer from Flushing, New York, might want to be a student again. Frank’s 4-day cash winnings total $71,997.

Frank was in complete control all the way, betting strongly on both DDs in DJ and rolling into FJ with $20,500 vs. $5,200 for Murdock and $500 for Barbara.

DD1 (audio), $400 – FAMOUS FAMILIES – Michael d’Abo, father of Olivia on “The Wonder Years”, was lead singer of the following group: “Come all without /Come all within /You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn” (Murodck lost $1,000 from his score of $1,400)

DD2, $800 – THE OLD WEST – In 1849 the Army took over Fort Laramie, Wyoming, to protect the wagon trains on this trail (Frank won $4,000 from his total of $7,700.)

DD3, $800 – EDUCATION – In 1896, the Supreme Court used this oft-quoted phrase to describe acceptable segregation (Frank won $7,000 from his score of $13,300.)

FJ – U.S. PRESIDENTS – Of the 1st 7 presidents, only these 2 were not re-elected

Frank and Barbara were correct on FJ. Frank added $10,100 for a one-day record of $30,600 and a five-day record of $102,597 (the amount over $75,000 went to charity). At $5,000 in second place, Murdock gets a a Broyhill 6-piece bedroom suite, while at $850, Barbara departs with a Casablanca ceiling fan.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the term used for 1 stroke over par in golf that “Lauren Bacall could tell you” is bogey.

This day in Trebekistan: Note that instead of declaring the game a runaway for Frank, Alex explained that win or lose, Frank would not return, but Barbara or Murdock would be back if they won the game. Perhaps this was because Frank had surpassed the winnings limit and was leaving no matter what, so there was a real chance he would bet an amount that would put victory at risk.

Judging the judges: They would not accept “Sgt. Pepper”, pausing until Murdock gave the full name of the album, even though it was referred to as “Sgt. Pepper” in a 1988 clue.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Manfred Mann? (Note: Manfred Mann was a member of the band, but not the singer.) DD2 – What is the Oregon Trail? DD3 – What is seperate but equal? FJ – Who were John Adams and John Quincy Adams?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...