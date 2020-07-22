Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: (no subject). I’ve been swamped lately, so it’s another free skate. Hope you’re having a great week!

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

7/29: books you’ve hidden from others

8/5: books you wish you’d read sooner than you did

8/12: unreliable narrators

8/19: epistolary

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...