Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 22 – encore from Oct. 4, 1985

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Linda Alznauer, a student and actress originally from Los Angeles, California, stumped the band on Carson’s Tonight Show;

Susan McGowan, an office automation manager from San Francisco, California, has experienced a different reality; and

Chuck Forrest, a student from Grand Blanc, Michigan, has heard plenty of the song from today’s first round Daily Double. Chuck’s 4-day cash winnings total $60,000.

Chuck lost the lead briefly in DJ, but finished strongly to enter FJ with $12,800, exactly twice the score of Susan at $6,400, with Linda in third at $1,400.

DD1 (audio), $400 – 12-LETTER WORDS – The univ. choral group whose theme song is the following: “Yes, the magic of their singing /Of the songs we love so well /’Shall I Wasting’ and ‘Mavourneen’ and the rest…” (Susan bet $400 from her score of $800 and was correct.)

DD2, $800 – ISLANDS – 1st to claim Calif. gold said he found it on this island named for St. Catherine (Susan won $400 from her total of $3,400 vs. $5,000 for Chuck.)

DD3, $600 – CLASSIC COUNTRY – 1 of 3 original members of the Country Music Hall of Fame (Chuck won $3,000 from his score of $8,000 vs. $6,400 for Susan.)

FJ – BUSINESS & INDUSTRY – Over 1/2 of Fortune 500 and 42% of all N.Y. Stock Exchange companies are incorporated in this state

Only Chuck was correct on FJ and wagered $0 to win with $12,800. He retires from regular play with a 5-day total of $72,800.

At $400, second-place Linda departs with a White-Westinghouse SpaceSave laundry pair and Jules Jurgensen his & hers diamond watches. Susan dropped to $1, for which she gets a package of 9 Waring kitchen appliances (blender, steamer, mixer, ice cream parlor, etc.).

This day in Trebekistan: In his new opening for this episode, Alex mentioned the “Forrest Bounce”, but strangely that famous strategy was not at all in evidence during this game.

Jeopardy! evolution: This was a season two episode, by which time the show had done away with the frequent applause breaks and canned audience reactions. They still had applause for correct responses to the highest-value clues, which was a staple of the NBC version.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who are The Whiffenpoofs? DD2 – What is Santa Catalina? DD3 – Who is Hank Williams, Sr. (or Jimmie Rodgers or Fred Rose?) FJ – What is Delaware?

