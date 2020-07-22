AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: Carnival of Shadows, Episode 7

Research and Robbery

As we discussed this strange dream that everyone in the group experienced (except for Tinka and myself), the barmaid at the Freckled Frog overheard us talking. She told us that Alistair’s mansion appears in people’s dreams every few years, and and those that have this dream invariably sicken and die within a month or so. Suddenly, this strange experience seemed a lot more serious.

Annabelle and Shirley went to a local library and was able to dig up records of mysterious phenomena in and around the town. They discovered a document about a mansion outside of town that vanished without a trace sometime during the Last War, apparently swallowed by the Eldritch Groves just outside of Arcanix. The house was owned by Edmund and Virginia Montros, who lived there with their daughter Elaine, and one butler by the name of Alistair. The Eldritch Groves themselves were said to a rather dangerous place, full of strange beasts and shifting reality.

In the meantime, if any of us were to die, The Shill said that they could probably bring us back–but it would require the acquisition of some diamonds and other spell components. Wind and I accompanied Shill to a local jeweler. Shill and I went inside (Shill in disguise as a halfling nobleman) to get a look at the security measures in place, while Wind scouted the outside of the building to look for a less obvious entry point. The Gnomish jeweler, Gilliman, kept all his merchandise locked away, even when we asked to inspect certain pieces. Instead of taking them out of the case, he just conjured up a magnified illusion of the item in question–quite impressive actually. I never even had a chance to swipe any actual items. We decided that it would be best to return at a later time, perhaps when the proprietors were unavailable.

Our next stop was to visit an expert on oneiromancy, and with the Arcane University hovering over our heads, we were able to find such an expert with relative ease. Dr. Pelling, a halfling researcher from the University was only to happy to talk to us about our shared dream. It seems she’d been studying the Alistair Mansion phenomenon for years, and was quite thrilled to have actual victims to study. Dr. Pelling told us that some of the previous victims had ventured into the Eldritch Woods in search of the mansion, assuming that if they could find this Alistair he’d be able to end the curse. But none had ever returned. She said if we decided to pay our own visit there, she would reward us for any information we brought back–if we came back at all, of course. She also advised us to hire a guide through the woods themselves–one Ginny Birch, a dryad ranger. As luck would have it, this ranger was a frequent visitor to the inn we were staying at.

With nothing else to do before nightfall at least, we finally went to interrogate that dragonmarked elf girl we’d pulled out of the University, Merryt Amastasia. I kept her talking while Annabelle used her magic to read the girl’s mind–which made it quite simple to discover that the girl was indeed a Thuranni agent.

After nightfall, we paid another visit to that jewelry store. Wind led us to the back entrance she’d found earlier, and Shill used Pass Without Trace and picked the lock. I looked around for any traps, and didn’t see anything obvious–luckily Annabelle stopped me from setting off an Alarm spell she detected on the inside of the door. Shill was able to dispel the alarm and we were in. We opened a few cases, and gathered up a handful of diamonds that Shill thought would be enough to use for their Revivify spell, as well as a handful of silver rings and bracelets and one carved silver raven statuette.

I was briefly questioned by the police the next morning, as I happened to in the shop at the same time as the prime suspect, a certain halfling nobleman. It was nothing for me to convince the police that I was just an innocent bystander though. Luckily, the police left before the Shill showed up, with the animated head of the Flesh Golem we’d destroyed the other day following along behind him. Apparently, Shill had done some graverobbing in addition to jewel theft after the rest of us had turned in.

We spent the next day performing at various places in town, trying to drum up business for the carnival. I apparently need a little more practice withe the whistles attached to my blades, because I didn’t have much luck. But Wind and Annabelle made some decent coin. That night, we met with Ginny Birch, the dryad ranger, and the bound earth elemental in which her tree was planted, and hired her as a guide through the Eldritch Groves.

