That’s One Small Step For The Politics Thread

The effort of a decade, an untold number of men and women, resulted in a single moment that really did alter humanity forever.

Apollo 11: Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the Moon at 2:56:15 AM (GMT).

During a landmark TV broadcast he became the first man to walk on the Moon saying “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

The scale of effort, the agencies involved, the public involved, the fascination, the excitement, the fear. The culmination of mankind finally stepping onto something other than Earth. It’s absolutely humbling.

What we’re experiencing now shall pass at some point, for better and worse, and something else is yet to come. And that’s important because we live in the here and now and must make the most of those moments, in big and small ways. Everyone is coping with it in different ways, coming to realizations at different times, and being affected very differently. But the truth is we are all in this together.

So ease up on each other a bit. We’re all under different stresses, handling different situations, and many are coping with a hot summer made worse by everything. Empathy is key, not the attack.

Remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

